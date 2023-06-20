 Skip navigation
AZ’s Mihailovic, Chelsea’s Slonina named to USMNT’s Gold Cup roster

  
Published June 20, 2023 06:20 AM
United States men’s national team interim manager BJ Callaghan announced his Gold Cup roster on Monday, and as expected it’s much-changed from his Nations League squad.

Only five players will stay with the side following the Nations League Finals: Goalkeepers Matt Turner and Sean Johnson, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Sonora, and forward Alex Zendejas.

The rest of the roster has a heavy Major League Soccer tilt, as even foreign imports Gaga Slonina, Gianluca Busio, Djordje Mihailovic, and Bryan Reynolds initially made their names in MLS.

[ MORE: Who will make USWNT’s World Cup roster? ]

It will be interested to see whether Slonina or Johnson gets playing time over Turner, who presumably will be front and center in the CNL matches.

Also of interest: How will Djordje Mihailovic look in his return to the team? And which forwards and midfielders will take their chances to shine while names like Pulisic, McKennie, Musah, Adams, and Weah get ready for huge seasons abroard.

Read the full Gold Cup roster after the jump.

USMNT roster for 2023 Gold Cup

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Midfielders: Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez)

Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (Club América)

Follow @NicholasMendola