Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid: Rashford free kick, Ferran goal propel Barca to title, El Clasico clean sheet

Barcelona are back-to-back La Liga champions after making history as the first team to seal a Spanish top-flight crown by winning El Clasico, this one a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

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The win gives the Blaugranas an 14-point advantage over Real with three matches left for the historic rivals in Spain’s top flight, as Alvaro Arbeloa could not turn things around for the capital club.

Marcus Rashford’s splendid free kick and Ferran Torres’ fine finish gave Barca a two-goal lead within 20 minutes and the Blaugranas never let Real onto the scoreboard in a clean sheet win for goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The win comes hours after the passing of Barca manager Hansi Flick.

Hansi Flick reaction after Barcelona win La Liga on emotional day

“I will never forget this day,” Flick said. “It was a tough day for me at the start with my father passing away. But here, my team is so fantastic. I really love them. This is like a family. They gave everything today and I’m really proud. The fans are so fantastic. It’s amazing in this stadium against Real Madrid in El Clasico to win La Liga.”

“To be with this team. It was not easy because everyone is saying we could win but Real is a fantastic team.”

Barcelona vs Real Madrid final score: 2-0

Goalscorers: Marcus Rashford 9', Ferran Torres 20'

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live updates

Ferran Torres goal — Barca 2-0 Real

DANI OLMO WITH AN UNREAL LAY OFF TO FERRAN TORRES TO MAKE IT 2-0!!



BARCELONA ARE COOKIN' EARLY ON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VELX0Z66Ca — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2026

Marcus Rashford goal — Barca 1-0 Real

MARCUS RASHFORD OH MY WORD WHAT A FREE KICK GOAL!



SPOTIFY CAMP NOU IS ROCKING!



Watch now on ESPN and the App! pic.twitter.com/VqyIDe0OQi — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2026

Can Barcelona win La Liga by winning El Clasico?

Yes, and a draw will do the trick, too.

Barcelona have an 11-point lead on Real Madrid heading into Week 35.

Real have just 12 points left to win, so a loss or draw would give Barca the crown.

Now if Real win, they’ll close the gap to eight points. Barca would need one more win or two more draws to ensure their crown.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in El Clasico?

No, Kylian Mbappe will not feature for Real in the Clasico and perhaps again this season.

The French superstar asked to be subbed out of Real’s draw with Real Betis in Week 33, and is considered a doubt for the May 10 affair.

Mbappe has 24 goals in 28 league games this season to lead La Liga, and he’s been a thorn in Barca’s side during his career. Mbappe has 12 goals in 10 games against Barca, though six came in four games with PSG.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

The home crowd will be baying to win the title by defeating their rivals, but Real will prove a motivated group and these games are often fittingly classics. Look for a split that still delivers a title to the Blaugranas. Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, El Clasico stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Sunday, May 10

Venue: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Catalonia

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+