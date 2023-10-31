Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch League Cup live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool’s bid to reclaim the League Cup after a year away heads to Bournemouth on Wednesday when the Vitality Stadium plays hosts to the Reds and Cherries.

The Reds were bounced by Man City at this stage of the competition last year, one season after outlasting Chelsea in a penalty marathon to claim the 2022-23 honors.

[ MORE: Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or ]

.

Bournemouth beat Swansea City and Stoke City to get this point and while Liverpool is a much bigger ask than either (and maybe both, Jurgen Klopp has shown a preference for weakened lineups in affairs like this.

That said, the Reds go to Luton on Sunday in the Premier League so there’s no guarantee of players like Mohamed Salah skipping this one.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3:45 pm ET, Wednesday (Nov. 1)

Online: Watch via ESPN+

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

The Cherries would love to build on their first Premier League win of the season while buttressing Andoni Iraola’s resume with a marquee win over Liverpool. Philip Billing scored a sensational goal at the weekend and has been quietly fantastic for quite some time at Bournemouth.

QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (muscular) | OUT: Neto (ankle), Emilano Marcondes (ankle), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Tyler Adams (thigh)

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

The Reds look as good as they have since they won the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp may have figured out his best midfield. He’s been bedding in new, younger talent in outside competitions, so we may get more looks at Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak.

OUT: Andy Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (personal)