Bournemouth vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth hopes to take advantage of weary and injured Newcastle to escape the Premier League’s bottom three with a positive result on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online live on NBC.com or streaming via Premier League on Peacock ).

The Cherries sit 18th on the Premier League table with six points, behind Luton Town on goal differential. Andoni Iraola’s men will know, however, than teams sitting 16th (Everton — 11 points) and higher are making the relegation picture a small one.

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock ]

Newcastle has been very strong in the Premier League after an early season slump, though Eddie Howe’s men are now navigating numerous issues. Sandro Tonali’s been suspended until the start of next season, while Bruno Guimaraes is suspended for yellow card accumulation and Dan Burn has joined Sven Botman and others on the shelf.

The Magpies lost to Dortmund at midweek to see their Champions League hopes take a hit, but will have had time rebound.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Watch live on NBC.com or stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Bournemouth

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Neto (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)

Focus on Newcastle

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Alexander Isak (groin), Javi Manquillo (groin), Dan Burn (lower back), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh)

