World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Van Rooyen visits best friend for ‘special day’
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Round One
Stricker WDs from Schwab Cup finale because of family emergency
Daniel Hill (W).jpg
Four-Star Daniel Hill Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_golf_gt_angelyin_231108.jpg
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_231108.jpg
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bournemouth vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published November 8, 2023 12:00 PM

Bournemouth hopes to take advantage of weary and injured Newcastle to escape the Premier League’s bottom three with a positive result on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online live on NBC.com or streaming via Premier League on Peacock).

The Cherries sit 18th on the Premier League table with six points, behind Luton Town on goal differential. Andoni Iraola’s men will know, however, than teams sitting 16th (Everton — 11 points) and higher are making the relegation picture a small one.

[ MORE: Premier League on Peacock ]

Newcastle has been very strong in the Premier League after an early season slump, though Eddie Howe’s men are now navigating numerous issues. Sandro Tonali’s been suspended until the start of next season, while Bruno Guimaraes is suspended for yellow card accumulation and Dan Burn has joined Sven Botman and others on the shelf.

The Magpies lost to Dortmund at midweek to see their Champions League hopes take a hit, but will have had time rebound.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Watch live on NBC.com or stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Bournemouth

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Neto (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)

Focus on Newcastle

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Alexander Isak (groin), Javi Manquillo (groin), Dan Burn (lower back), Bruno Guimaraes (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh)