 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Brighton vs Brentford: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published December 5, 2023 01:51 AM

Brighton will try once again to arrest their ongoing slide down the Premier League table, when they host a buzzing Brentford side at Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

After winning five of their first six PL games this season, Brighton have won just one of their last eight (1W-4D-3L) and slipped down to 8th in the table, now seven points off 4th-place Aston Villa. It was a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on the weekend, a game in which Brighton conceded the winning goal while they had a man advantage for 45 minutes. On the plus side, 19-year-old Evan Ferguson (6 PL goals - leader) and 22-year-old Joao Pedro (four goals in his last three appearances - all competitions) have been fantastic at center forward, converting expected goals to actual goals more reliably than the Seagulls could do in past seasons.

Another season, another mid-table finish appears to be on the cards for Brentford (currently 11th, three points off Brighton in 8th), who continue to evolve and reinvent themselves under brilliant head coach Thomas Frank. Whether it be star players leaving for transfer fees in the tens of millions on a regular basis, a laundry list of injuries to key starters or Ivan Toney’s half-season suspension, Frank has simply shuffled his remaining pieces around and concocted winning scheme after winning scheme.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday (Dec. 6)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Brighton, injury news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Lewis Dunk (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Mahmoud Dahoud (suspension), Pervis Estupiñan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Adam Webster (knock)

Focus on Brentford, injury news

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Christian Norgaard (suspension), Nathan Collins (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring)| QUESTIONABLE: Kristofer Ajer (foot), Mathias Jensen (knock), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring)