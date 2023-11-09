Brighton vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League season is stuck in a rut, and Roberto De Zerbi is hoping a visit from last-place Sheffield United can pull the Seagulls back into the win column (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium ).

While Brighton’s swept Ajax and drawn away at Marseille during Europa League play, the Seagulls haven’t won in the PL since a 3-1 home defeat of Bournemouth on Sept. 24; The five-match winless run includes losses to Aston Villa and Man City plus draws with Liverpool, Fulham, and Everton.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, just ended a three-month wait for a Premier League win via a dramatic late home win over Wolves.

The Blades are two points off 17th place, but Paul Heckingbottom will know that everyone else is getting further and further away; Everton’s 16th-place total is seven points away from them.

How to watch Brighton vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time:

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (November 12)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Brighton, team news

The Seagulls’ 24 goals scored in the Premier League is respectable and worthy of European contention, but their 20 conceded is decidedly bottom-half. Injuries to Lewis Dunk and Pervis Estupinan returned against Ajax, and that can help quite a bit.

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), Danny Welbeck (other - long-term), Solly March (knee), James Milner (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Jakub Moder (knee)

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

Blades are scoring less than a goal a game and conceding almost three per Premier League contest. The injury list is long, and Heckingbottom has his work cut out for him as he tries to get an undermanned United out of the bottom three.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (groin), Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh), Gustavo Hamer (thigh).