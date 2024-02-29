Burnley vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Bournemouth can help ensure its safety stock by sending Burnley closer to the brink in a Sunday morning scrap at Turf Moor.

The Cherries are mired in a second long slump of the season but have largely steered clear of the relegation scrap by accumulating 19 of its 28 points during a seven-game unbeaten streak late in 2023.

Bournemouth enter the weekend eight points clear of 18th-place Luton Town and have a match-in-hand on Everton, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, and Sheffield United.

Burnley sit 19th with 13 points and matches like this will have been circled in red. The Clarets have three home matches left with clubs who are or can be dragged in the relegation fight, starting with this one. Brentford and Nottingham Forest visit, while Burnley go to Everton and Sheffield United.

How to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 8am ET Sunday

Odds: Burnley (+270) vs Bournemouth (-110) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

Burnley focus, team news

The absence of Josh Brownhill through suspension is a big one, as the midfielder has been one of the most consistent and impactful Clarets this season.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Lyle Foster (undisclosed), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Josh Brownhill (suspension)

Bournemouth focus, team news

Who will finish the Cherries’ chances if Dominic Solanke and Enes Unal miss out on the game? Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra, Dango Ouattara, and Justin Kluivert will be in focus.

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle). | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (groin), Dominic Solanke (knee), Enes Unal (shoulder)