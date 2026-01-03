Celtic 1-3 Rangers: Old Firm derby setback open up title race as Nancy’s troubles reach fever pitch

Rangers made it a three-horse title race and made Wilfried Nancy’s hot seat even hotter following a 3-1 comeback win over Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

The Celtic Park faithful were delighted to see Hyun-Jun Yang put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes, backing their boss after an extraordinary pre-match press conference in which Nancy demanded patience.

But ex-Everton man Youssef Chermiti struck twice in nine second-half minutes and Spurs loanee Mikey Moore made it 3-1 in the 71st minute to give Rangers boss Danny Rohl a huge result for his tenure.

The win moves Rangers onto 38 points, behind Celtic on tiebreakers, and gives Hearts an opportunity to go six points clear of both at 10am ET.

Celtic were much better than Rangers — 65% possession, 21-9 shot attempts, nine shots on target — but that will matter little to the green side of Glasgow.

Old Firm derby highlights (video)

Spurs loanee Mikey Moore makes it 3-1

Mikey Moore SILENCES Celtic Park as Rangers push further ahead in the Old Firm derby 💥 pic.twitter.com/VSqHVjQtGx — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 3, 2026

Ex-Everton prospect Youssef Chermiti strikes twice to give Rangers shock lead

Youssef Chermiti AGAIN 🔥



Rangers come from behind and now lead the Old Firm derby 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Wq08ad9BK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 3, 2026

It's all square in Glasgow 😅



Youssef Chermiti pops up at the perfect moment and Rangers are level in the Old Firm 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zGvrN4rn8e — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 3, 2026

Hyun-Jun Yang puts Celtic in front!

CELTIC STRIKE FIRST 💥



Hyun-Jun Yang fires Celtic ahead in his first Old Firm derby start 🍀 pic.twitter.com/u2E9ROoclw — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 3, 2026

What does this mean for Wilfried Nancy?

The 48-year-old Nancy walked into a tricky spot when he took the job at Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers resigned in October after a pair of losses including a 3-1 setback versus Hearts left them eight points back of the title. Rodgers had barely gotten Celtic into the Champions League despite a favorable draw with Kairat Almaty in the playoffs.

Celtic then saw a huge uptick in form under Martin O’Neill, a beloved manager whose surprise appointment as interim manager worked a treat. The 73-year-old won seven of his eight games in charge, only losing to Midtjylland away in the Europa League.

Nancy’s hiring from Columbus Crew was a prolonged process and has gone poorly from the start. he’s lost four six in the league including setbacks to leaders Hearts and now Rangers. Celtic also lost the Scottish League Cup Final to St. Mirren in true upset fashion and were clobbered at home by Roma in the UEL.

He seems a brilliant manager but might these early failures be an unsustainable burden for his tenure? The anvil that broke the camel’s back?

What does this mean for Danny Rohl?

It’s an entirely different vibe for Rangers boss Danny Rohl, just 36 years old and in his third month in charge of the Glaswegian side.

Rangers got off to a historically-miserable start under Russell Martin and Rohl was tasked with healing a wounded group.

There have been some dispiriting league draws along the way but he’s only overseen one loss — December 21 at leaders Hearts — and is 8W-2D-1L in Scotland.

Rohl did oversee a League Cup Final loss to O’Neill’s Celtic and the side’s Europa League run remains terrible, but it’s possible that he’s making lemonade with a poor club. This win really amps up his tenure.