Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted lineups: Team news, tactics, analysis

Both Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot have some massive decisions to make for their mouthwatering clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and that is why the Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted lineups are so interesting to think about.

Both Maresca and Slot have seen their teams suffer defeats in recent weeks, which is unexpected. There are also key players missing through injury and a real lack of form from some superstars, especially for Liverpool.

All of that adds up to some intriguing decisions both Maresca and Slot have to make with their starting lineups for this key game ahead of the October international break.

Below is the Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted lineups, with team news and analysis on who Maresca and Slot could start with.

Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Chelsea predicted lineup

——- Sanchez ——-

—- Gusto —- Acheampong —- Badiashille —- Cucurella —-

—— James —— Caicedo ——

—— Neto —— Fernandez —— Garnacho ——

——- Joao Pedro ——-

The main issue for Chelsea is at center back with Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin all out injured and Trevoh Chalobah suspended. That means Benoit Badiashille will probably start as he’s a more experienced center back, with one of the young duo of Josh Acheampong and Jorel Hato starting alongside him. Acheampong seems likely to get the nod. Reece James could start in midfield with Malo Gusto at right back, as that would free up Enzo Fernandez to move forward and take the spot of Cole Palmer (still out injured) as the central playmaker. Pedro Neto on the right and Alejandro Garnacho on the left seems the most likely from the start with Joao Pedro leading the line up top because, well, Chelsea only have youngster Tyrique George as a central striking option with Liam Delap still out injured. Estevao could start to provide some extra creativity to the team as Chelsea are badly missing Palmer.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Mamardashvili ——-

—- Frimpong —- Gomez —- Van Dijk —- Robertson ——

—— Szoboszlai —- Gravenberch ——

—— Salah —— Wirtz —— Gakpo ——

——- Isak ——-

Alisson is set to miss this clash through injury so Georgian goalkeeper Gorgi Mamardashvili is set to make his Premier League debut and he will deal with the pressure of that easily. Defense has been a huge issue and it feels like Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi this summer has knocked the confidence of their center backs. Is this the game where Ibrahima Konate is dropped after his recent struggles? It feels like it and Joe Gomez has surely earned the right to come in and start. Jeremie Frimpong or Conor Bradley will start at right back and Andy Robertson’s experience in a tough moment could be very useful and he should come in at left back for Milos Kerkez who has struggled early on in his Liverpool career. In midfield Ryan Gravenberch is a guaranteed starter and Slot has tried plenty of players alongside him but it hasn’t quite worked. Dominik Szoboszlai seems like the most sensible option to start alongside Gravenberch, even if Curtis Jones would give Liverpool a bit more defensive cover. In attack Mohamed Salah didn’t start in the midweek defeat at Galatasaray and it would be a huge shock, and story, if he didn’t start on the right. Florian Wirtz looked more dangerous when shifted to a central role and he should start there, while Cody Gakpo on the left makes sense. Alexander Isak was also rested from the start in midweek and should start this game, especially with Hugo Ekitike struggling with an injury.