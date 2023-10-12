 Skip navigation
Chivas vs America: How to watch live, stream link, online, TV channel, start time

  
Published October 12, 2023 12:50 PM

Chivas and Club America meet Sunday in a friendly match-up of Liga MX titans — and Superclasico rivals — set for the Rose Bowl.

The 9pm ET kickoff will see the two winningest teams in Mexican history engaged in an exhibition that will be anything but quiet.

WATCH CHIVAS vs AMERICA LIVE ONLINE VIA PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO

Club America is on pace to win the Apertura this season, nine points clear of Chivas, and America is the only club with more overall titles (13) than Guadalajara’s (12).

Only one other Mexican club, Toluca, is in the double digits (though Cruz Azul is one away).

Chivas vs America: How to watch live, stream link, online, TV channel, start time

Kickoff: 9pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: Telemundo and Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas got back to winning ways with a 4-1 derby victory against Atlas last time out, with a Ricardo Marin brace leading the way and Roberto Alvarado posting a goal and an assist.

Twenty-six year old defender Alan Mozo is in a rich vein of form and will be key to stopping America.

Focus on Club America

Colombian forward Julian Quinones is second in the Apertura for goal contributions, his nine set just behind Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac and Santos Laguna’s Juan Brunetta.

America has been a ball-moving machine, as Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, and Richard Sanchez rank 1-3 in Liga MX for accurate passes per 90 minutes.

Table-topping America lead the league in goals scored and fewest goals conceded.