David Moyes reaction to Idrissa Gana Gueye slap, red card, and Everton’s win at Manchester United

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
Arizona jumps to No. 2 behind Purdue in AP Top 25, Alabama into top 10; Kansas falls out of rankings
MotoAmerica 2025 King of Baggers Hayden Gillim leads.jpg
Indian Motorcycles partners with Vance & Hines Motorsport for 2026 King of the Baggers
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_wcbb_sarahstrongcomp_251116.jpg
UConn’s narrow victory keeps Huskies No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25, South Carolina, UCLA and Texas next

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
Arizona jumps to No. 2 behind Purdue in AP Top 25, Alabama into top 10; Kansas falls out of rankings
MotoAmerica 2025 King of Baggers Hayden Gillim leads.jpg
Indian Motorcycles partners with Vance & Hines Motorsport for 2026 King of the Baggers
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_wcbb_sarahstrongcomp_251116.jpg
UConn’s narrow victory keeps Huskies No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25, South Carolina, UCLA and Texas next

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

David Moyes reaction to Idrissa Gana Gueye slap, red card, and Everton’s win at Manchester United

  
Published November 24, 2025 04:55 PM

Everton boss David Moyes has seen his fair share of drama at Manchester United, but it’s safe to say Monday’s 1-0 win over his former club was a new experience.

Moyes’ men went down to 10 men when Idrissa Gana Gueye slapped another player — teammate Michael Keane.

MORE — Gana Gueye slaps teammate Keane, sees red card

Yet the Toffees were the first team to score as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall supplied a determined dribble and fine finish to give the visitors a halftime lead.

Everton then closed up shop at Old Trafford, surprising many with a gutsy and not-so-nervy win to move up the table.

What did Moyes say when all was said and done?

David Moyes reaction — to Idrissa Gana Gueye slap, red card, and Everton’s win at Manchester United

We’ll share all of David Moyes reaction as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.