Everton boss David Moyes has seen his fair share of drama at Manchester United, but it’s safe to say Monday’s 1-0 win over his former club was a new experience.

Moyes’ men went down to 10 men when Idrissa Gana Gueye slapped another player — teammate Michael Keane.

Yet the Toffees were the first team to score as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall supplied a determined dribble and fine finish to give the visitors a halftime lead.

Everton then closed up shop at Old Trafford, surprising many with a gutsy and not-so-nervy win to move up the table.

What did Moyes say when all was said and done?

David Moyes reaction — to Idrissa Gana Gueye slap, red card, and Everton’s win at Manchester United

We’ll share all of David Moyes reaction as soon as he speaks from Old Trafford.