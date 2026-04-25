Arsenal and England forward Eberechi Eze walked off the Emirates Stadium pitch in the 53rd minute of their Premier League game with Newcastle on Saturday.

Eze, who had scored a wonderful goal in the first half, looked to be getting treatment on his left leg on the pitch and Gabriel Martinelli was quickly readied to take his place.

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The 27-year-old didn’t appear to be in distress while walking off the pitch and had a quick talk with manager Mikel Arteta before taking his place on the bench.

We’ll see what Arteta has to say about Saturday’s injuries to Eze and Kai Havertz after the game in North London.

Eberechi Eze injury news — Arsenal, England forward hurts leg versus Newcastle

Arteta hasn’t always used Eze but he’s been pretty darn available during his first season with the Gunners.

In fact, Eze has been pretty durable over the past two seasons after three multi-week injury absences for Crystal Palace during the 2023-24 campaign.

He missed four games last year including one against Arsenal, with three coming during a November hamstring ailment.

This season, he missed two games with a calf injury and both saw Arsenal exit cup competitions — the FA Cup quarterfinal at Southampton and the League Cup Final versus Man City.