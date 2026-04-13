England at the World Cup — All men’s appearances, results ahead of 2026 World Cup

England’s Three Lions will compete in their 16th World Cup this summer when the tournament kicks off in the United States, and Thomas Tuchel will hope to lead the nation to a second final and title in their 76-year history at the tournament.

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England were not members of FIFA for the first three World Cups but debuted in the middle of the last century and needed just a handful of tournament to reach the final and claim status as champions.

There was controversy there and controversy since, as one of the world’s most passionate fan bases has seen big names struggle and star on the big stage.

Have England won the World Cup?

Yes, although Germany would really like to talk to you about the 1966 final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Long-time West Ham man Geoff Hurst scored three times in England’s 4-2 extra time win over Germany in the final, but the third goal is covered in controversy as it’s unclear whether the ball crossed the goal line after clattering the bottom of the cross bar. In fact, Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski would regularly sign photos of the moment.

Here’s the famous “Ghost goal” photo.

Why do people always mention penalties with England?

England’s World Cups have ended in heartbreaking fashion on more than one occasion, and the Three Lions lost their first three knockout round matches to reach penalties.

Gary Lineker forced extra time with West Germany in the 1990 semifinal in Turin, but the Three Lions missed their last two penalties after West Germany slotted all four of theirs.

England and Argentina scored four first-half goals but not again in regulation of extra time of their 1998 Round of 16 game in Saint-Etienne, where it again went to penalties and Argentina triumphed 4-3 thanks to two misses from the Three Lions.

The 2006 quarterfinal match with Portugal saw England overcome a 62nd-minute red card from Wayne Rooney to keep zeroes on the board through extra time. This time, Portugal missed two of their first three spot kicks against Paul Robinson, but England legends Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Jamie Carragher failed on three of their side’s four penalties.

England finally overcame a penalty duel in a game they scored a pen in regulation through Harry Kane. The 2018 World Cup saw England make four of five penalties to beat Colombia in the last 16.

England at the World Cup: Performances by year

1930: Not a member of FIFA

1934: Not a member of FIFA

1938: Not a member of FIFA

1950: Group stage

1954: Lost to Uruguay 4-2 in quarterfinals

1958: Group stage, lost playoff 1-0 to Soviet Union

1962: Lost to Brazil 3-1 quarterfinals

1966: Won World Cup Final 4-2 aet over West Germany

1970: Lost to West Germany 3-2 aet in quarterfinals

1974: Did not qualify

1978: Did not qualify

1982: Second group stage

1986: Lost to Argentina 2-1 in quarterfinals

1990: Fourth place — Lost semifinal in penalties to West Germany, lost third-place match to Italy.

1994: Did not qualify

1998: Lost to Argentina 2-2 after penalties in the Round of 16

2002: Lost to Brazil 2-1 in quarterfinals

2006: Lost to Portugal after penalties in quarterfinals

2010: Lost to Germany 4-1 in Round of 16

2014: Group stage

2018: Fourth place — Lost semifinal to Croatia 2-1 aet, lost third-place match to Belgium.

2022: Lost to France 2-1 in quarterfinals

2026: TBD

