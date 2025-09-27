 Skip navigation
Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say about latest red card, collapse vs Brighton?

  
Published September 27, 2025 12:55 PM

Chelsea finished a Premier League game with just 10 men for the second straight week and were once again made to rue their missteps as Enzo Maresca’s side let a 1-0 lead slip away and turn into a 3-1 home defeat Brighton.

CHELSEA 1-3 BRIGHTON Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Enzo Maresca reaction, speaking after yet another 10-man defeat for Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after red card, loss to Brighton?

On the long wait to speak to the media: "(Laughs) I didn’t know I was too long inside to be honest. We were just trying to analyze [the game] more in the moment. Unfortunately we gave away a present against Manchester United [5th-minute red card], today in the first half we were in control of the game, creating chances, we didn’t concede anything, and second half after five or 6 minutes, because of our mistake, we were with 10 players and again unfortunately the game changed.”

On the red card: “I didn’t watch it back. If they decide it’s a red card, it’s probably a red card.”

On the defending for Brighton’s second and third goals: “You can always do something better, no doubt, but also I think in the first half with the amount of chances we had, we probably could have scored the second one. I think we can do both better, defensive and offensive.”