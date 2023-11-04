Erling Haaland injury — Norwegian comes off at halftime of Man City vs Bournemouth

Manchester City megastar Erling Haaland hurt his ankle during the reigning champions’ 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Haaland, 23, left the match after 45 minutes with City leading 3-0 and the Premier League’s leading goal scorer not figuring in the goals.

Phil Foden came into the match at halftime and Pep Guardiola was left to describe why after the match.

Haaland has been very durable over his Premier League career. He missed an October 2022 win over Leicester City with a foot bruise and an April 2023 defeat of Liverpool with a groin issue. He was rested on the Premier League’s final matchday.

Erling Haaland injury update: What did Pep Guardiola say?

Guardiola didn’t raise too many eyebrows with his post-match comments, though he stopped far short of dismissing concern for Haaland.

“He twisted a little bit his ankle, hopefully it is not a big issue. We will look in the next hours,” said Guardiola.

Man City next face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Then comes a big trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Sunday (Nov. 12) followed by a titanic visit from Liverpool after the international break.