MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan: ‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick’s career caps NASCAR’s most successful star era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson

nbc_cfb_iowaostrengatd_231104.jpg
Ostrenga puts Iowa on the board with 3-yard TD
nbc_horse_longinesdistaff_231104.jpg
Idiomatic holds on to win Breeders’ Cup Distaff
nbc_cfb_iowapuntblock_231104.jpg
Iowa blocks crucial punt against Northwestern

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Erling Haaland injury — Norwegian comes off at halftime of Man City vs Bournemouth

  
Published November 4, 2023 05:28 PM

Manchester City megastar Erling Haaland hurt his ankle during the reigning champions’ 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Haaland, 23, left the match after 45 minutes with City leading 3-0 and the Premier League’s leading goal scorer not figuring in the goals.

[ MORE: Man City 6-1 Bournemouth recap, player ratings ]

Phil Foden came into the match at halftime and Pep Guardiola was left to describe why after the match.

Haaland has been very durable over his Premier League career. He missed an October 2022 win over Leicester City with a foot bruise and an April 2023 defeat of Liverpool with a groin issue. He was rested on the Premier League’s final matchday.

Erling Haaland injury update: What did Pep Guardiola say?

Guardiola didn’t raise too many eyebrows with his post-match comments, though he stopped far short of dismissing concern for Haaland.

“He twisted a little bit his ankle, hopefully it is not a big issue. We will look in the next hours,” said Guardiola.

Man City next face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Then comes a big trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Sunday (Nov. 12) followed by a titanic visit from Liverpool after the international break.