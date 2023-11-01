 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Series - Texas Rangers v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four
Watch: Jon Rahm, in green jacket, throws out first pitch at World Series
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2023 season
nbc_roto_breederscuppreviewv3_231031.jpg
Betting the 2023 Breeders’ Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pk_trades_231101_1920x1080_2278497859768__776442.jpg
Takeaways from the 2023 NFL trade deadline
nbc_pft_davisv2_231101.jpg
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction
nbc_pft_powerrankings_231101.jpg
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Series - Texas Rangers v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four
Watch: Jon Rahm, in green jacket, throws out first pitch at World Series
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2023 season
nbc_roto_breederscuppreviewv3_231031.jpg
Betting the 2023 Breeders’ Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pk_trades_231101_1920x1080_2278497859768__776442.jpg
Takeaways from the 2023 NFL trade deadline
nbc_pft_davisv2_231101.jpg
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction
nbc_pft_powerrankings_231101.jpg
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published November 1, 2023 10:35 AM

Manchester City can go back atop the Premier League table for at least a few hours by handling their business versus Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11am on USA Network or stream online on NBCSports.com).

The Citizens are rarely the more rested team in a Premier League game but their League Cup third round exit means a rare week of preparation between domestic encounters.

WATCH MAN CITY vs BOURNEMOUTH STREAM LIVE

And Bournemouth has midweek fourth-round action versus Liverpool, asking boss Andoni Iraola to keep the good vibes rolling after a first Premier League win — over relegation rivals Burnley no less — last week.

The Cherries need to find goals, and City gives up the fewest in the division. Is this a sure thing, or does Iraola have something up his sleeve? He’s never matched wits with Pep Guardola, and that could swing both ways.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday (November 4)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester City

The champs are very fit, and a little rested. It’s very difficult to predict against them in any game, but this one would have to be some sort of let down.

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January)

Focus on Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola’s men are undermanned and at a depth disadvantage but do have the vibes that come from a big if fortunate win over Burnley. Philip Billing is a driving the team.

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Neto (ankle), Lewis Cook (suspension), Darren Randolph (illness)