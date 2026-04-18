Estevao Willian injury news: Chelsea, Brazil starlet limps off match versus Manchester United

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers
Marlins to activate Kyle Stowers from the injured list Sunday for season debut
nbc_smx_stewmendous_260414.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins Cleveland Supercross Triple Crown Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-TCU at Duke
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruttergoalbha_250418.jpg
Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
Screenshot_2026-04-18_141100_copy.jpg
Mitoma’s thunderous volley brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_xavigoaltot_250418.jpg
Simons’ screamer gives Spurs lead over Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers
Marlins to activate Kyle Stowers from the injured list Sunday for season debut
nbc_smx_stewmendous_260414.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins Cleveland Supercross Triple Crown Feature 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-TCU at Duke
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruttergoalbha_250418.jpg
Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
Screenshot_2026-04-18_141100_copy.jpg
Mitoma’s thunderous volley brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_xavigoaltot_250418.jpg
Simons’ screamer gives Spurs lead over Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Estevao Willian injury news: Chelsea, Brazil starlet limps off match versus Manchester United

  
Published April 18, 2026 03:25 PM

Chelsea right winger Estevao Willian’s Saturday versus Manchester United lasted just 16 minutes and now the Blues and Brazil will be awaiting news on the teenage star.

Estevao, 18 for another week or so, had a bright start to the game but appeared to suffer a leg injury while trying to finish a half chance early in the game.

MORE — Chelsea v Manchester United updates, highlights

He required trainers on the pitch but Alejandro Garnacho was quickly readied to take Estevao’s place.

The Brazilian has started 12 of his 22 Premier League matches for Chelsea this season, scoring twice with a pair of assists in 845 minutes. Estevao’s added a further six goals and two assists in around 450 minutes in the Champions League and domestic cup competions.

All-in-all, it’s been an impressive first season at Chelsea for the teenager who has five goals in 11 caps for Brazil with the World Cup on tap for this summer.

Estevao injury news: Chelsea, Brazil starlet limps off match versus Manchester United

We’ll share any updates from Liam Rosenior after the game.