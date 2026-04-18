Estevao Willian injury news: Chelsea, Brazil starlet limps off match versus Manchester United

Chelsea right winger Estevao Willian’s Saturday versus Manchester United lasted just 16 minutes and now the Blues and Brazil will be awaiting news on the teenage star.

Estevao, 18 for another week or so, had a bright start to the game but appeared to suffer a leg injury while trying to finish a half chance early in the game.

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He required trainers on the pitch but Alejandro Garnacho was quickly readied to take Estevao’s place.

The Brazilian has started 12 of his 22 Premier League matches for Chelsea this season, scoring twice with a pair of assists in 845 minutes. Estevao’s added a further six goals and two assists in around 450 minutes in the Champions League and domestic cup competions.

All-in-all, it’s been an impressive first season at Chelsea for the teenager who has five goals in 11 caps for Brazil with the World Cup on tap for this summer.

Estevao injury news: Chelsea, Brazil starlet limps off match versus Manchester United

We’ll share any updates from Liam Rosenior after the game.