Manchester United collected another win on Saturday, as manager Michael Carrick rode a first half goal from Matheus Cunha — produced by more Bruno Fernandes magic — to collect three huge points and put one foot in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Man United rode its luck and the bad form of Chelsea’s forwards to get the three points, but the table is looking anything but poor after the final whistle.

MORE — Chelsea v Man United recap, video highlights

The Red Devils move third with 58 points, three ahead of Aston Villa before Unai Emery’s men play later this weekend, and 10 clear of sixth-place Chelsea in the race for a top-five spot. Everton and Sunderland could still close the gap by the end of the match week, but Carrick’s team is looking good for the UCL.

Oddly enough, they aren’t really looking that good on the pitch but a win is a win especially at a tricky Chelsea without a quartet of center backs in Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, and Lisandro Martinez. How did Carrick see it?

Michael Carrick reaction -- What did Manchester United boss see in win at Chelsea?

“We feel it was deserved with suspensions and Leny Yoro getting a small injury over the last day or so. We knew the center back partnership would be a little bit of a challenge. I thought the two of them were immense. I thought we looked dangerous on the break. The shot count doesn’t show that. I’m delighted to come here and get a result. They are a tough team. We had to work hard and the attitude was top drawer from the boys.”

On Ayden Heaven: “We’re delighted to have him. He’s working hard. He’s got a good future if he keeps doing the right things. Potential is one thing but you need to carry that out. He’s trained really well and done the right things. I’m delighted for him.”

Casemiro was strong? “Through the middle of the team we were particularly good. Casemiro was good. Kobbie was probably the best performance since I’ve been here. Bryan and Ben, too.”

Did you stick Mainoo closer to Palmer in the second half: “A little bit. Cole’s a fantastic player. They’ve got some really good players and at moments you can’t switch off. I thought Kobbie was really good at both sides of the pitch.”

On the celebrations on the pitch after the win: “Coming here and winning is tough. The supporters are incredible to have that moment at the end, they are the moments you want to remember and enjoy.”