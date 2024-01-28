FA Cup draw: Fifth round sees big boys split up; Maidstone get upset chance

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round has been made and the big boys have avoided each other in the last 16.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup action via FotMob.com ]

Holders Manchester City head to fellow Premier League side Luton Town in a tricky test, while Wolves host Brighton in a tasty all-PL clash. Red-hot Bournemouth host high-flying second-tier side Leicester City, while Manchester United will head to Bristol City or Nottingham Forest if they get past fourth-tier Newport County in the fourth round.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United head to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City in the fifth round after they stunned Ipswich Town to reach the last 16. George Elokobi’s minnows will definitely fancy their chances of pushing either of those Championship teams all the way after their incredible win at Portman Road.

Another huge carrot dangling is fourth-tier Wrexham knowing they will host Premier League side Newcastle if they get past Blackburn in the fourth round. Elsewhere, the winner of the replay between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will fancy their chances of getting to the quarterfinals as they will host the winner of Plymouth vs Leeds who have also gone to a replay.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live Premier League table ]

Below is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round in full and all of the details you need.

What dates are the FA Cup fifth round games?

The FA Cup games in the fifth round will be played during midweek. They main games will be played across Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham vs Newcastle United

Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds or Plymouth

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Liverpool or Norwich City vs Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Newport County or Manchester United

Wolves vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City vs Maidstone United

Luton Town vs Manchester City

How to watch the FA Cup in the USA

Select matches of the FA Cup are made available on ESPN+ in the United States.

