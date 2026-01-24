Fulham vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Fulham head back to London in search of a return to winning ways when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Craven Cottage on Saturday.

WATCH — Fulham v Brighton

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham vs Brighton score: Kick off, 10am ET

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Boscagli, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Mitoma; Welbeck

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (unspecified)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Max De Cuyper (illness)

Fulham vs Brighton preview

The Cottagers lost at Leeds in Week 22 to end a six-match unbeaten Premier League run which included four wins. The last five of those games were all in England’s capital. The loss at Leeds leaves Fulham 11th with 31 points, four points from both 15th and fifth on this wild table. Brighton have been a handful in the Premier League but they’ve found just about every way to draw games.

Their nine points-splits this season include two nil-nils, five 1-1s, and a pair of 2-2s. The Seagulls and Cottagers engaged in one of those draws in Week 1, when a Brighton penalty was offset by Rodrigo Muniz deep in stoppage time at the Amex Stadium.

Fulham vs Brighton prediction

Another tough one to call between two teams neck-and-neck on the table and almost indivisible. Both sides are lacking No. 1 finishers but will create chances. Fulham 1-1 Brighton.