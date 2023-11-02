Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crisis-club Manchester United head to Fulham on Saturday as the Red Devils will be feeling the heat down at Craven Cottage.

Erik ten Hag’s side were hammered at home by Newcastle in the last 16 of the League Cup in midweek as their woeful start to the new season continues. United have lost eight of their first 15 games in all competitions this season, which is the first time that has happened since 1962. With new signings struggling to settle in, injuries piling up and Erik ten Hag’s team selections boggling the mind, the Dutch coach is under pressure as United third-place finish and League Cup win from last season seems a very distant memory. United have 15 points after 10 games and sit eight points off the top four, just three points above Fulham in 14th place.

As for hosts Fulham, they are chugging along nicely with Marco Silva’s side battling back for an impressive point at Brighton last weekend and they’ve reached the League Cup quarterfinals where they will take a trip to Liverpool. The west Londoners are still struggling to score goals following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure this summer but Silva is trying out all of his options in attack as he tries to find the right solution. Fulham are sitting steady in midtable and there is a whiff of an upset (if you can call it that) in the air around this game.

Focus on Fulham, team news

The Cottagers have overachieved ever since they returned to the Premier League and two players are a big part of that: Joao Palhinha and Bernd Leno. The holding midfielder and goalkeeper give Fulham such a strong defensive core and the former smashed home a beauty of a strike to grab a point at Brighton last time out. Yes, scoring goals is a concern for Fulham but they’ve been very good defensively this season as they’ve conceded 16 goals (five of those came at Man City) and kept four clean sheets from 10 games so far. In injury news, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson should come back into the lineup after being rested for the midweek League Cup win at Ipswich Town, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete and Adama Traore are working their way back to fitness with Issa Diop also recovering from an ankle issue.

Focus on Manchester United, team news

Where do we start with Manchester United? Erik ten Hag’s side have no identity whatsoever and it seems like the players have no instructions when they head out onto the pitch. How can that happen? United are struggling to keep hold of the ball and look extremely predictable when they do have it and new signings Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat have all had extremely tough starts to the season. Defensive injuries have hit United hard with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia all out, while Jadon Sancho remains away from the first team and Amad Diallo is a long-term absentee.