How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Everton on Saturday aiming to keep their title hopes on track.

WATCH — Arsenal v Everton

Mikel Arteta’s side drew 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday in a tough outing in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. The Gunners have certainly been struggling with creativity in recent weeks but they’re finding a way to get the job done and set pieces and defensive solidity remain the cornerstone of their quadruple push. Arteta will be wary of rotating too much ahead of their last 16 second leg on Tuesday.

Everton are in the hunt for European qualification under David Moyes as he will set them up to hit Arsenal on the counter, and the Toffees are pretty good from set pieces too. They’ve had a lengthy break with no FA Cup action last weekend, as Everton’s last game was over 10 days ago as they eased past Burnley 2-0 at home. They are fresh and fired up to play the role of spoilers.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 14)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Arsenal team news, focus

A few injury problems have cropped up for Arsenal but their squad is still massive and can deal with it. Martin Odegaard is out, while Mikel Merino is out for the rest of the season and Leandro Trossard is a doubt for this game. Arteta could start Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz in attack to mix things up, while Noni Madueke was really good off the bench at Leverkusen in midweek and is pushing for a start.

Everton team news, focus

Seamus Coleman remains out, while Charly Alcaraz is working his way back from an issue. Other than that, Moyes has plenty of available options. His big decision is who starts up front with Beto and Barry splitting time throughout the season. Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been sensational in the attacking midfield roles in recent games.

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

This is one of the toughest games left on Arsenal’s schedule and the fact Everton will be so fresh is very dangerous. Go for a draw. Arsenal 1-1 Everton.