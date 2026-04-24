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How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published April 24, 2026 08:15 AM

Arsenal welcome struggling Newcastle United to North London in need of a win and preferably a sizable one.

The Gunners find themselves in second place on the table for the first time in ages, tied on points with Manchester City, but the good news is they still do control their destiny to some degree. Goal differential is the first tiebreaker and goal scored are the second, and the teams are level at +37 while Arsenal have scored three fewer goals.

WATCH Arsenal v Newcastle

Newcastle are slumping and appear fragile as club hero Eddie Howe finds his manager’s position in question despite winning the League Cup with the club last season.

The Magpies have spun from fifth to 14th and face extremely long odds to return to Europe next season. Newcastle’s 42 points are six back of eighth-place Chelsea

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Mikel Merino (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (lower leg), Jurrien Timber (groin), Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Valentino Livramento (groin), Joelinton (suspension), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle are a different team with Bruno Guimaraes in the team from the jump, and the Magpies midfielder should be fit to start and go beyond halftime. There’s every reason to think they will compete, especially with Sandro Tonali in the team. The question is whether the players are as up for this challenge — and for Howe — as Arteta’s charges will be in front of a raucous home crowd. A repeat of the score line from the reverse fixture does seem to be just about right. Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle.