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How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published May 1, 2026 09:58 AM

Aston Villa dust themselves off from a rough midweek loss in the Europa League to host a scrapping, desperate Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday.

The 2pm ET kickoff finds Villa down 1-0 after a first leg semifinal loss at Nottingham Forest on Thursday which left Unai Emery fuming with several calls from the Video Assistant Referee.

WATCH Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Yet Villa have found their footing in the Premier League, eight points clear of sixth-place Brighton in the race to reach the UEFA Champions League. Emery has the freedom to try some new things to get his team back on track for the second leg.

Spurs’ Roberto De Zerbi does not have the same luxury, as the North Londoners are still on track for their first ever relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur open Week 35 in 18th place, two points behind West Ham United, five back of Forest, and six behind Leeds. They need a win to keep heat on the group above them, let alone find safe pastures.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Xavi Simons (ACL), Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin), Destiny Udogie (muscular), Pape Matar Sarr (shoulder), Dominic Solanke (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs remain without so many stars and Villa Park is a tough place to go even when the hosts are a bit weary. This could tilt either way and a draw won’t move Spurs out of the bottom three yet perhaps they’ll be happy to take it. Aston Villa 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur.