How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

West Ham have eight games to save their Premier League status, and Sunday’s trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa is one of their tougher tests.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Irons are in the bottom three on goal differential behind Nottingham Forest, and they’re a point back of Spurs and three behind Leeds United. Their 4W-3D-2L record since January 17 is solid but unfortunately includes one more win than they collected in the 21 games before that run.

WATCH — Aston Villa v West Ham

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s wild season is on a European uptick as they’ve advanced to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. Yet their Premier League season — once chock full of title dreams — has been poor.

Unai Emery’s men have lost three-straight Premier League games and have a single PL win since the start of February as they sit fourth on the table and could easily tumble out of the European qualification picture if they fail to right the ship.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (ankle)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Crysencio Summerville (lower leg), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction

Will Aston Villa be able to quickly regroup after a solid, emotional win at home to Lille on Thursday? That’ll be key because West Ham have been solid, desperate, and a bit ornery, ready to go from the kick. The home ground should help a bit and maybe even tip the scales. Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham.