How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth seek to end a tough run of results and restore their European hopes with a win over dangerous but inconsistent Brentford at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The afternoon scrap will see the Cherries enter winless in three and boasting just four points from their last available 15 — the lone win coming at 20th-place Southampton.

WATCH – Bournemouth vs Brentford

Bournemouth have slipped into ninth place, but that’s misleading as their 44 points are just three points off fifth and five away from fourth.

Brentford, meanwhile, have had brilliant moments this season with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa among the Premier League leaders in goals, but too many runs of poor results have hampered the Bees.

The Bees lost 1-0 to Villa last time out, a setback that came on the heels of a 1-1 draw with Everton — both coming at home, which was a fortress earlier in the season.

Yet Thomas Frank’s men are capable of the sublime and have already beaten the Cherries this season.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Julian Araujo (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (suspension), Enes Unal (knee), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Adam Smith (knock)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Sepp van den Berg (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Kayode (unspecified minor injury)

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction

Most of Brentford’s positive results have come against bottom-half sides, but they’ve beaten Newcastle and Bournemouth as well. The Cherries have struggled to keep their goal clear during their losing run, but they’ll be desperate to restore their season hopes and have the home crowd behind them. Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford.