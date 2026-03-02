How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

This should be a really fun game on Tuesday as Bournemouth host Brentford and both upstarts are dreaming of a first-ever season in European competition.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Brentford

Bournemouth had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on Saturday as Andoni Iraola’s side wasted plenty of big chances and that is the story of their season. The Cherries sit on 39 points, four points behind Brentford, and are right in the scrap for European qualification.

Brentford beat Burnley 4-3 in a thriller on Saturday as Keith Andrews’ side raced into a 3-0 lead but then chucked it away before winning in the 93rd minute amid incredible drama as they conceded two late on, but VAR intervened to preserve their win. The Bees continue to punch above their weight and are so dangerous on the counter.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth v s Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (March 3)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

After coming on and scoring the equalizer against Sunderland on Saturday, Evanilson then came off with an injury and is a doubt. Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Ben Gannon-Doak and Julio Soler remain out. Iraola could start Enes Unal up top with Ryan Christie perhaps coming in for USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams as the latter has his minutes managed after just coming back from injury.

Brentford team news, focus

Kelleher should be back in goal after missing the trip to Burnley due to his partner giving birth to twins. Fabio Carvalho, Aaron Hickey, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva all remain out injured, while Vitaly Janelt is a serious doubt. The Bees will likely rotate a little with Jordan Henderson, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter all contenders to start.

Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction

Expect goals galore in this one as both teams will go for it in search of boosting their European hopes. Bournemouth 3-2 Brentford.