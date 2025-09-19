 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Christian Yelich reaches major milestone in his successful comeback from back surgery
Max Fried
Yankees ace Max Fried makes winning fun for Aaron Boone and New York teammates

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Christian Yelich reaches major milestone in his successful comeback from back surgery
Max Fried
Yankees ace Max Fried makes winning fun for Aaron Boone and New York teammates

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 19, 2025 06:26 AM

Bournemouth hope to keep their early-season top-four vibes high against ground-chasing Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Cherries have won three-of-four Premier League matches to start the season, and their fixture list has been no easy ride with a loss to Liverpool and wins over Spurs and Brighton amongst the results.

WATCH — Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle’s league slate has been a little friendlier but the results less fun. The Magpies lost to Liverpool and drew Aston Villa and Leeds before beating Wolves in Week 4.

A midweek UEFA Champions League home match with Barcelona finished 2-1 to the visiting Blaugranas will test Newcastle’s depth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Vitality Stadium — Boscombe
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Bafode Diakite (soreness)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (foot), Yoane Wissa (knee), Anthony Gordon (suspension), Fabian Schar (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (unspecified)

Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction

Both teams have been strong in open play, but Bournemouth’s fresh legs seem likely to be just as useful as their home ground. Newcastle will have a lot of work to do and have depth in attack and at the back, but the midfield is their strength and both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes went 90 minutes versus Barca. This could get scrappy, but there’s also the potential for fun. Newcastle will do well to get a point here at Eddie Howe’s old home.... and they just may do well. Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United.