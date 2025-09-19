How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Bournemouth hope to keep their early-season top-four vibes high against ground-chasing Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Cherries have won three-of-four Premier League matches to start the season, and their fixture list has been no easy ride with a loss to Liverpool and wins over Spurs and Brighton amongst the results.

WATCH — Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle’s league slate has been a little friendlier but the results less fun. The Magpies lost to Liverpool and drew Aston Villa and Leeds before beating Wolves in Week 4.

A midweek UEFA Champions League home match with Barcelona finished 2-1 to the visiting Blaugranas will test Newcastle’s depth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Boscombe

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Bafode Diakite (soreness)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (foot), Yoane Wissa (knee), Anthony Gordon (suspension), Fabian Schar (concussion) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (unspecified)

Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction

Both teams have been strong in open play, but Bournemouth’s fresh legs seem likely to be just as useful as their home ground. Newcastle will have a lot of work to do and have depth in attack and at the back, but the midfield is their strength and both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes went 90 minutes versus Barca. This could get scrappy, but there’s also the potential for fun. Newcastle will do well to get a point here at Eddie Howe’s old home.... and they just may do well. Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United.