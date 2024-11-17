How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brazil host Uruguay in a massive World Cup qualifier in Salvador on Tuesday.

MORE — South America qualifying fixtures, table, hub

Dorival Junior’s Selecao have picked up seven points from their last three games to cement their spot among the automatic qualification spots, but they are struggling for creativity and labored to a draw at Venezuela last time out. The last time Brazil met Uruguay they lost to them on penalty kicks in the Copa America quarterfinals after a 0-0 draw. Brazil know a win would move them above Uruguay in the table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay sit second in the standings behind Argentina after their dramatic 3-2 win against Colombia last time out. Manuel Ugarte’s 101st minute strike won it for Uruguay and Bielsa’s side are well on the way to World Cup qualification. After not making it out of the group in the 2022 World Cup

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:45pm ET Tuesday (November 19)

Venue: Arena Fonte Nova - Salvador

Stream link, TV channel: En Espanol on Telemundo

Brazil team news, focus

Raphinha and Vinicius Junior are the leading lights in attack but the latter had a penalty saved in the draw at Venezuela last time out. The duo of Lucas Paqueta did well off the bench and Gabriel Martinelli could start to give Brazil extra directness.

Uruguay team news, focus

Darwin Nunez is the main man up top with Facundo Pellistri a real threat on the right. In midfield Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur hold things together and balance things perfectly, with Ugarte likely to also start in this game to add extra defensive cover.

Brazil vs Uruguay prediction

This seems set up to be a brilliantly chaotic game. Both teams know how important a win is to almost rubber-stamp their spot at the World Cup and both have issues at the back but are full of talented midfielders and attackers. Brazil 2-2 Uruguay.