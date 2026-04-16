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How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, predictio

  
Published April 16, 2026 08:53 AM

Brentford hope for a win and help on the table to move closer to an unlikely top-five finish when Fulham visit the Gtech Community Stadium for a West London derby on Saturday.

The Bees are five points back of fifth-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea with six matches left in their season, and both the Reds and Blues have tricky weekend scraps ahead of them.

WATCH Brentford v Fulham

Keith Andrews’ Brentford have drawn four-straight matches and could use a full collection of points as Everton, Brighton, Sunderland, and others are nipping at their heels.

One of those others is Marco Silva’s Fulham. The Cottagers are 1W-1D-2L in their last four matches and have dipped from seventh to 12th since the calendar hit February. They’ve also been kept off the scoreboard in three of those four games, the outlier a 3-1 win over defense-optional Burnley.

Fulham’s 44 points are three behind Brentford following a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in Week 32.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brenford vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — Brentford, West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle), Kenny Tete (foot), Harrison Reed (knee)

Brentford vs Fulham prediction

The Bees consistently produce opportunities and have even been unlucky when expected goals are compared to real goals. Fulham are a team with 13 of their 43 goals coming off set pieces or penalties, and Brentford rarely concede those sorts of chances. Derbies can go in any direction but unless Fulham show up in open play, this points one way. Brentford 2-0 Fulham.