How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Both Brighton and Brentford bid to make the next move up the table when two would-be dark horses meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The host Seagulls have lost just once since Week 4 and look to run their most recent Premier League unbeaten run to three games after beating Leeds and drawing rivals Crystal Palace to leave Fabian Hurzeler’s men sitting 11th with 16 points through 11 games.

Brentford have collected the same total and amassed real hope via four wins from six for new boss Keith Andrews.

The Bees have been buoyed by Igor Thiago, scorer of the second-most goals in the Premier League this season (8). They’ve beaten Manchester United, West Ham, Liverpool, and Newcastle since Sept. 27, only dropping points with losses to Man City and Palace.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10pm ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium — East Sussex

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscular), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle).

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (lower back)

Brighton vs Brentford prediction

The Seagulls are considered significant favorites, at least relative to what one would expect from two teams so evenly poised in terms of results. That may scare some from predicting a full upset, but the Bees have been quite good at finding ways into the win column as underdogs this season. Brighton 1-1 Brentford.