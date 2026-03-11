 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 11, 2026 07:30 AM

Burnley have nine matches to make up nine points on 17th place, and the Turf Moor will be hoping that Saturday is a day their heroes take three of them.

Scott Parker and his Clarets have dropped back-to-back games in very different ways following a pair of positive results spurred hope of a great escape. A 4-3 loss at home to Brentford in Week 28 including heart-breaking razor-thin decisions while a 2-0 loss at Everton a few days later included far fewer thrills.

WATCH Burnley v Bournemouth

Bournemouth are well out of their brutal two months slump to end 2025 but Andoni Iraola is now lamenting a trio of draws to West Ham, Sunderland, and Brentford that has cost them firm footing in the race to qualify for Europe.

The Cherries have four wins and five draws since beating Spurs on January 7 and are just four points off seventh-place Brentford, three back of Everton. Fifth and sixth have 48 points, so it looks like Bournemouth are in the middle of anywhere between 6-8 teams harboring hopes of seventh and a place (probably) in the Conference League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zian Flemming (calf), Armando Broja (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Mike Tresor (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Edwards (unspecified)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Cook (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction

The Clarets are capable of magic moments. Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming both have shots at a double-digit goal season and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has stolen some points for them this season (though not of late). Bournemouth will be favored to find the goal between Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan, and Evanilson. And they’ll likely do it more often than their hosts. Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth.