How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea host Newcastle on Saturday with both teams coming off the back of different fortunes in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek.

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea went toe-to-toe with PSG in Paris on Wednesday but goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen had a nightmare and they unraveled in a 5-2 defeat. Chelsea are great going forward but they need to stop making defensive errors if they’re going to finish in the Champions League spots in the Premier League and win the FA Cup this season.

Injury-hit Newcastle fared much better in Europe as Eddie Howe rotated masterfully and they drew 1-1 at home against Barcelona on Tuesday, with Lamine Yamal’s last-gasp penalty kick denying them a famous win. Newcastle lost at home against Man City in the FA Cup last weekend and are in the bottom half of the Premier League table. But they showed incredible spirit to secure an impressive win at home against Man United 10 days ago despite playing down a player for over half the game.

Chelsea team news, focus

It will be intriguing to see if Robert Sanchez comes back in or Jorgensen continues in goal. Romeo Lavia could be handed a start as he steps up his recovery from injury, while Rosenior will likely bring in Alejandro Garnacho, Andrey Santos and Jorell Hato. Does Rosenior rotate to keep Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer fresh for the Champions League game against PSG next week? Or does he go full strength for this league game?

Newcastle team news, focus

Eddie Howe will likely rotate heavily once again with Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade and Anthony Gordon likely to start in attack. Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Tino Livramento and Jacob Murphy are all likely to start too as Newcastle will be more focused on their trip to Barcelona next Wednesday. Not having Bruno Guimaraes available is a big blow but Sandro Tonali is stepping up with some huge performances.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it will be a draw and Chelsea will not be happy with that. Newcastle will be dangerous on the break but both teams are struggling to control games. Chelsea 2-2 Newcastle.