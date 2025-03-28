Cruz Azul look to keep climbing up the table when they visit a Chivas Guadalajara side looking to turn draws into wins and reestablish their status in the fight to reach the top six.

La Maquina are unbeaten in five and their 22 points have them five off Club America’s table lead through 12 matches. Their 11 goals conceded is third-best in Liga MX and they’re a handful to breakdown.

Chivas have only lost one of their last five league meetings but a pair of draws in recent weeks leaves them with a 4-4-4 record on the Clausura season.

Gerardo Espinoza’s men are just two wins back of Cruz Azul, and five points outside the top six.

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Kick off time: 11:05pm ET Saturday (March 29)

Venue: Estadio Akron — Zapopan

TV Channel: Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Chivas Guadalajara focus

Former Cruz Azul mainstay Roberto Alvarado is one of Chivas’ leaders this season and he continues to chew up minutes for both El Tri and his club. Alan Pulido and Luis Romo are important parts of their season hopes as well.

Cruz Azul focus

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in five matches and have proven to have a stingy defense, allowing just two goals — both in 1-1 draws — during that run. Former Atlanta United and Celtic forward Georgio Giakoumakis has a team-best five goal contributions on two goals and three assists, while Erik Lira has been very good at center back.

Chivas vs Cruz Azul prediction

This is going to be a test for both sides. Both sides have failed to meet their targets when it comes to goals, and that seems likely for this one, too. Chivas Guadalajara 1-1 Cruz Azul