How to watch Czechia vs Ireland live: World Cup playoff stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

With only 79 days until the start of the 2026 World Cup, six spots in this summer’s tournament are still up for grabs, with the final four European places set to be decided this week wrapping up with Path D, pitting Czechia against Ireland, and Denmark against North Macedonia, on Thursday.

The winners of those single-leg semifinals will meet next Tuesday in a winner-take-all showdown for one of those places.

MORE — UEFA World Cup playoffs schedule | World Cup inter-confederation playoffs

Czechia (43rd in FIFA rankings) finished 2nd in Group L, six points behind winners and automatic qualifiers Croatia. Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick led Nároďák (The National Team) with five goals in eight games, while Tomas Soucek, Adam Karabec and Vaclav Cerny chipped in with two each. Czechia are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, the only time they did so as the Czech Republic.

Ireland (59th in FIFA rankings) finished 2nd in Group F on one of the most dramatic final days in football history, as former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win away to Hungary, including the 96th-minute winner that put Hungary out of the playoffs, and Ireland in. Parrott scored five goals in Ireland’s six games, putting him level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the group. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (on loan at Roma) scored three goals, but is not in the squad this week.

For live updates and highlights throughout Czechia vs Ireland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Czechia vs Ireland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45 pm, Thursday (March 26)

Venue: Fortuna Arena — Prague, Czechia

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Czechia team news, focus

OUT: Vaclav Cerny (not in squad), Adam Hlozek (not in squad), Matej Vydra (not in squad), Jan Kuchta (not in squad), Alex Kral (not in squad)

Ireland team news, focus

OUT: Evan Ferguson (not in squad), Matt Doherty (not in squad), Josh Cullen (not in squad)

Czechia vs Ireland prediction

The Boys in Green feel a bit like The Boys of Destiny, don’t they? Surely they wouldn’t steal the hearts of football fans the world over, only to fall one or steps short of the finish line. Czechia 1-2 Ireland