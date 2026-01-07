 Skip navigation
How to watch Everton vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published January 7, 2026 08:04 AM

Rob Edwards and Wolves are bidding to go three games unbeaten for the first time this Premier Lague season when they visit Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday,

The 20th-place Wolves won their first game of the season on Saturday when they beat West Ham United 3-0 at the Molineux, a game which came on the heels of a draw at Manchester United. The only other points they collected this season came in Week 6 and 7 draws with Spurs and Brighton.

WATCH Everton v Wolves

Everton have lost back-to-back home games and have won just once in their last five matches. Close clean-sheet losses to Chelsea and Arsenal were understandable, but drawing Burnley before shipping four at home to Brentford have raised some eyebrows.

David Moyes will try to get this team back on track with a win that would plug them right back into the race for European places, but he’ll also know that Wolves scored twice in the reverse fixture back in Week 3 at the Molineux.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: XXXX
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (international duty - AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (international duty - AFCON), Seamus Coleman (unspecified), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified).

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (international duty - AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty - AFCON), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Leon Chiwone (knee), Dan Bentley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Joao Gomes (groin), Hee-chan Hwang (calf)

Everton vs Wolves prediction

The Toffees will expect that the four goals conceded to Brentford were an aberration, and they’ll hope that scoring a pair in that game opens the floodgates. But Wolves feel a little bit dangerous after their breakthrough against West Ham. Could they grab another point? Maybe. Everton 1-1 Wolves.