Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NBA: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Injury Report: Warriors move forward without Jimmy Butler
Ranger Suarez
Ranger Suárez and Boston Red Sox finalize 5-year, $130 million contract

nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NBA: New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Injury Report: Warriors move forward without Jimmy Butler
Ranger Suarez
Ranger Suárez and Boston Red Sox finalize 5-year, $130 million contract

nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published January 21, 2026 07:33 AM

Fulham head back to London in search of a return to winning ways when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Cottagers lost at Leeds in Week 22 to end a six-match unbeaten Premier League run which included four wins. The last five of those games were all in England’s capital.

The loss at Leeds leaves Fulham 11th with 31 points, four points from both 15th and fifth on this wild table.

WATCH Fulham v Brighton

Brighton have been a handful in the Premier League but they’ve found just about every way to draw games.

Their nine points-splits this season include two nil-nils, five 1-1s, and a pair of 2-2s.

The Seagulls and Cottagers engaged in one of those draws in Week 1, when a Brighton penalty was offset by Rodrigo Muniz deep in stoppage time at the Amex Stadium.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (unspecified)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Max De Cuyper (illness)

Fulham vs Brighton prediction

Another tough one to call between two teams neck-and-neck on the table and almost indivisible. Both sides are lacking No. 1 finishers but will create chances. Fulham 1-1 Brighton.