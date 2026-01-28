Manchester City vs Galatasaray LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester City go in search of a win against Galatasaray at home in their UEFA Champions League group stage finale on Wednesday, as Pep Guardiola’s side hope a win will be enough to see them finish in the top eight.

Manchester City vs Galatasaray live updates - by Andy Edwards

Man City starting lineup

Donnarumma - Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, Ait-Nouri - O’Reilly, Silva, Cherki - Marmoush, Doku, Haaland

Galatasaray starting lineup

Cakir - Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs - Sara, Lemina, Gundogan - Yilmaz, Sane, Osimhen

How to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 28)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester, England

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

But it’s not guaranteed. City sit in 11th place in the table heading into the final round of games and even though they are level on points with eighth-place Chelsea (finishing in eighth or higher means you go straight through to the last 16 and avoid the playoff round), a win may not be enough as goal difference is so tight between several teams who are also on 13 points. City’s shocking defeat away at minnows Bodo/Glimt last time out could prove to be very costly.

Turkish giants Galatasaray could mathematically still make the top eight with a win but it’s very unlikely given their goal difference. Still, Okan Buruk’s side have been very good during the group stage and beat Liverpool at home and will have a proper go at City on the counter. Former City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane will both line up for Gala, while Victor Osimhen is a real threat up top and the likes of Mario Lemina, Lucas Torreira and Davinson Sanchez all have huge Premier League experience.

Manchester City team news, focus

Injuries at center back have plagued City in recent weeks and new signing Marc Guehi is not available to come straight in for this huge game as he can’t play in this competition until the knockout rounds. That means Nathan Ake will likely start alongside youngster Abdukodir Khusanov as Ruben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol are all out injured. Rodri is suspended in midfield, while new signing Antoine Semenyo isn’t available for this game and Nico Gonzalez is a doubt but is pushing hard to return from injury. Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden were rested at the weekend and will be buzzing around early.

Galatasaray team news, focus

Sane and Yilmaz on the wings will be very dangerous on the counter, while Osimhen is a real handful and Galatasaray look to play the ball up to him as quickly as possible whenever they can as he has six goals in five Champions League appearances this season. Buruk is totally fine with playing on the counter and they’ve done it superbly against the big boys.

Manchester City vs Galatasaray prediction

This feels like it is going to be a very nervy evening at the Etihad. Given City’s defensive problems, go for a draw. Man City 2-2 Galatasaray.