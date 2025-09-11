How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season, with newly promoted Leeds set to visit Craven Cottage on Saturday (10 am ET).

The Cottagers will probably say they should have won away to Chelsea last time out, if not for an errant VAR decision that stole a perfectly good first goal away from 18-year-old Josh King and sent the west London derby in an entirely different direction altogether. Even still, Brighton (away), Manchester United (home) and Chelsea (away) is quite a dicey run of fixtures to start the season and Marco Silva’s side will feel good about the two points they earned.

Leeds, meanwhile, have scored just one goal in their three games, but do already have a win (and a draw) on the board because they were able to do something that Fulham haven’t yet: keep a clean sheet (two, in fact). Leeds’ scoreless draw with Newcastle before the international break was a tactical gridlock with barely 1.0 xG between the two sides combined, but demonstrated a solid defensive foundation upon which Daniel Farke’s side can build — something that was missing the last time Leeds came up and rather quickly went back down.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Leeds, check out PST's live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Issa Diop (knock)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Perri (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Ampadu (knee), Lukas Nmecha (kne), Joel Piroe (calf), Ao Tanaka (knee)

Fulham vs Leeds prediction

With Leeds happy to defend most of the game, Fulham don’t exactly have the personnel to break down a deep block, but do they have the discipline to not leave themselves open on the counter once they lose the ball? Fulham 0-1 Leeds.