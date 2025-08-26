How to watch Grimsby vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United head to fourth-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the second round of the League Cup, with Ruben Amorim needing a big morale-boosting win.

ANALYSIS — Man United show signs of progress, but key problems remain

After drawing at Fulham on Sunday, familiar issues are cropping up for United as they need to sort out their goalkeeper situation, look overwhelmed in midfield and their new forwards are yet to settle in and score in the opening two games of the season. It’s still early days and there are positives, but Amorim will expect nothing less than a commanding win at Grimsby.

Speaking of the Mariners, they’ve had a fine start to their league season as they’re unbeaten with three wins and two draws from their five games so far. They knocked out Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the League Cup to set up this monster clash and it will be a packed house with close to 9,000 wedged in to the cosy confides of Blundell Park.

For live updates and highlights throughout Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (August 27)

Venue: Blundell Park — Grimsby

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Grimsby Town team news, focus

Jaze Kabia is the player to keep a close eye on, with the Irish forward already scoring four goals in the opening six games of the season. West Ham academy product Evan Khouri is someone to keep a close eye on in midfield too, while veteran striker Danny Rose is back from injury just in time for this clash, so he will add an extra presence in attack. Grimsby know they are the huge underdogs but given United’s frail confidence, the minnows will see this as a great opportunity for an upset.

Manchester United team news, focus

There will no doubt be plenty of changes for United, as Tom Heaton may get the nod in goal with Andre Onana’s future uncertain. Amorim will look to get plenty of minutes for fringe players like Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo (if he doesn’t move on this week), Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee, while Benjamin Sesko may start to build his fitness and confidence. United need a few early goals to settle things down and then show off their individual quality.

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring)

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like a game where United will struggle initially but their extra quality, especially off the bench, will shine. Grimsby Town 0-3 Manchester United.