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How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 20, 2026 06:47 AM

Brentford’s European dreams and Leeds United’s plans for Premier League safety are both in precarious positions ahead of Saturday’s match under the lights at Elland Road.

The seventh-place Bees have dipped four points behind fifth-place Liverpool and six off fourth-place Aston Villa but now have company behind them with Everton and Newcastle among a group nipping at their heels.

WATCH Leeds United v Brentford

Leeds, meanwhile, are just three points above the bottom three and Daniel Farke is eager to quickly put some more distance between his team and relegation.

Farke’s men have harvested draws this year but wins stack points in triplicate and they haven’t managed that in five games. Leeds started the season 3W-2D-8L. They’ve since only lost four times but have also only won four times, drawing a remarkable nine matches in that span.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday
Venue: Elland Road — Beeston, Leeds
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream live on USA Network

Leeds United team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Gudmundsson (suspension)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee)

Leeds vs Brentford prediction

Leeds haven’t scored in three Premier League matches, while Brentford seem to find goals in bunches. This was a 1-1 split at the Gtech Community Stadium and a draw could be in the stars but... Igor Thiago and Dango Ouattara have been so dangerous this season and provide a dimension that Leeds have struggled to consistently deliver on the pitch. Leeds 1-2 Brentford.