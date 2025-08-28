How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newly-promoted Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road on Saturday and this is the kind of match which tells us a lot about how the rest of the season will go.

WATCH — Leeds v Newcastle

It’s still early days but Daniel Farke’s side looked impressive in their 1-0 win over Everton during the opening weekend of the season. They were then hammered 5-0 away at Arsenal, which can happen. Leeds will make Elland Road a fortress and if they’re going to stay up, they need to embrace the chaos and intensity of their home games, while also staying solid defensively.

Newcastle gave absolutely everything in their last-gasp 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool on Monday. After Anthony Gordon was sent off for a ridiculous challenge in the first half, Newcastle rallied from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 and were pushing to win it. But a 100th-minute winner for Liverpool was a punch to the gut for Eddie Howe’s side. There’s also the final few days of the window to sort out, with Alexander Isak’s future still uncertain.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (August 30)

Venue: Elland Road — Leeds

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Leeds team news, focus

Farke’s side have to keep things tight and look to the pace of Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James on the counter. The new duo of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in attack will take time to get up to speed and both struggled in their shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup in midweek. Losing midfielders Tanaka and Ampadu to injury is far from ideal for Leeds.

OUT: Ao Tanaka (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies lost four key players during their defeat to Liverpool with Tonali, Joelinton and Schar all going off with injuries, plus Gordon was sent off for a crazy challenge. The fight and spirit is there for the Magpies, but the Isak situation has rumbled on all summer and has clearly impacted them. William Osula could start up top given his goal and general performance off the bench against Liverpool, while Eddie Howe will have to get creative in midfield as Lewis Miley and Jacob Ramsey could start. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes will start out wide and try to get at Leeds full backs early and often.

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Fabian Schar (concussion), Alexander Isak (club discipline), Sandro Tonali (shoulder), Joelinton (hip)

Leeds vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it will be a draw as Newcastle struggle without a host of key players. Leeds will dig in and be tricky on the counter. Leeds 1-1 Newcastle.