 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Darlington weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Abner Uribe ready to step in as Trevor Megill lands on injured list
Tennis: US Open
Still sporting his accidental buzz cut, Carlos Alcaraz wins easily at the US Open

Top Clips

2025vueltastage5.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Darlington weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Abner Uribe ready to step in as Trevor Megill lands on injured list
Tennis: US Open
Still sporting his accidental buzz cut, Carlos Alcaraz wins easily at the US Open

Top Clips

2025vueltastage5.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 5
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:47 AM

Newly-promoted Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road on Saturday and this is the kind of match which tells us a lot about how the rest of the season will go.

WATCHLeeds v Newcastle

It’s still early days but Daniel Farke’s side looked impressive in their 1-0 win over Everton during the opening weekend of the season. They were then hammered 5-0 away at Arsenal, which can happen. Leeds will make Elland Road a fortress and if they’re going to stay up, they need to embrace the chaos and intensity of their home games, while also staying solid defensively.

Newcastle gave absolutely everything in their last-gasp 3-2 defeat at home to Liverpool on Monday. After Anthony Gordon was sent off for a ridiculous challenge in the first half, Newcastle rallied from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 and were pushing to win it. But a 100th-minute winner for Liverpool was a punch to the gut for Eddie Howe’s side. There’s also the final few days of the window to sort out, with Alexander Isak’s future still uncertain.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Newcastle, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (August 30)
Venue: Elland Road — Leeds
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Leeds team news, focus

Farke’s side have to keep things tight and look to the pace of Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James on the counter. The new duo of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in attack will take time to get up to speed and both struggled in their shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup in midweek. Losing midfielders Tanaka and Ampadu to injury is far from ideal for Leeds.

OUT: Ao Tanaka (knee), Ethan Ampadu (knee)

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies lost four key players during their defeat to Liverpool with Tonali, Joelinton and Schar all going off with injuries, plus Gordon was sent off for a crazy challenge. The fight and spirit is there for the Magpies, but the Isak situation has rumbled on all summer and has clearly impacted them. William Osula could start up top given his goal and general performance off the bench against Liverpool, while Eddie Howe will have to get creative in midfield as Lewis Miley and Jacob Ramsey could start. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes will start out wide and try to get at Leeds full backs early and often.

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Fabian Schar (concussion), Alexander Isak (club discipline), Sandro Tonali (shoulder), Joelinton (hip)

Leeds vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it will be a draw as Newcastle struggle without a host of key players. Leeds will dig in and be tricky on the counter. Leeds 1-1 Newcastle.