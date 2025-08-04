How to watch Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool host Athletic Bilbao in two friendly games at Anfield on Monday to close out their preseason.

WATCH — Liverpool v Athletic Bilbao

Slot’s side have been in Asia for the majority of preseason and ahead of the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, they will face a very lively Bilbao side. Twice. The first game will kick off at 12pm ET and then another game will take place at 3pm ET. Liverpool’s new signings Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike have all settled in very nicely, while their pursuit of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak continues in the background.

Bilbao finished fourth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League and also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League where they lost to Manchester United. Nico Williams is still a Bilbao player despite interest from Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde’s side are hugely ambitious and excited to be back in the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15. They also face Arsenal in a friendly on Saturday as they’ve lined up a very difficult preseason.

How to watch Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12pm and 3pm ET, Monday (August 4)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: LFCTV and LFCTVGo

Liverpool team news, focus

It will be intriguing to see who lines up from the start for Slot, as Liverpool’s full strength team is still up in the air. Does he go with Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike and Gakpo as his front four, or is that too imbalanced? Will Kerkez and Frimpong start at full back to signal a new era? It appears that Darwin Nunez could be leaving in the coming days, plus the likes of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa have been linked with moves, so it will be interesting to see who doesn’t feature in these games.

Athletic Bilbao team news, focus

The main forward threats are Nico and Inaki Williams, while there is a very solid and steady midfield and defense behind them. Bilbao’s leading goalscorer last season was Oihan Sancet and the Basque club really share the goals around with Gorka Guruzeta and Alex Berenguer also very dangerous going forward.

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction

One of these games will surely see Slot pick close to his first-choice team as Liverpool kick off their Premier League title defense in just over 10 days’ time. Go for Liverpool to win both games. Liverpool 5-3 Athletic Bilbao (on aggregate!)