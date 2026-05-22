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How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 22, 2026 07:00 AM

Liverpool need one point to return to the UEFA Champions League, while Brentford need a win of their own to aid their hopes for a place in Europe when Week 38 hits Anfield on Championship Sunday.

Adding further spice to the affair are the statuses of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, the latest Liverpool legends to call time on their Anfield careers.

WATCH Liverpool v Brentford

Arne Slot’s Reds have slumped down the stretch and sit fifth with 59 points, still capable of slipping behind sixth-place Bournemouth with a loss and a goal differential flip (Liverpool have a six-goal advantage as Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday).

Brentford have 52 points, good for a solid ninth-place. But the Bees are hoping to climb into eighth or higher with a win on Sunday that would guarantee them European football.

The crazy midtable fight means a loss could sink Brentford as low as 12th on the final table.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday
Venue: XXXX
TV Channel: Syfy
Streaming: Watch on USA

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (unspecified), Jeremie Frimpong (muscular), Alexander Isak (unspecified)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Rico Henry (thigh)

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

It just wouldn’t feel right if Robertson and Salah went out without a positive result. Brentford are a good side and will challenge the Reds but Anfield should be a cauldron and that should tip the scales. Liverpool 2-1 Brentford.