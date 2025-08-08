How to watch Manchester United vs Fiorentina live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United are set to wrap up their preseason preparations ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Saturday (7:45 am ET), when they host Serie A side Fiorentina at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side will kick off its Premier League campaign with a bang next Sunday (11:30 am ET) — right back at Old Trafford, against Arsenal.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Fiorentina, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fiorentina live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:45 am ET Saturday (August 9)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel/Streaming: MUTV

Manchester United team news, focus

Dare we say, it’s been a positive preseason (and summer, in general) for the Red Devils? First, they were quick to complete deals for established PL stars Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, then the beat West Ham and Bournemouth, and drew Everton, to win the Summer Series in the United States. Now, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly also on his way to Manchester. After all of that money spent to bolster Man United’s attack, the midfield remains a big question mark heading into the new season, but Amorim seemingly intends to give Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo every opportunity to cement themselves as the central pairing. Ugarte and Mainoo started two of the three Summer Series games together.

Fiorentina team news, focus

By comparison, it’s been a quiet summer of transfer business for the Viola. Nicolo Fagioli’s loan from Juventus was made permanent for $16 million, while Nicolas Gonzalez did the same thing in the opposite direction for $29 million. Stefano Pioli has come in as head coach to replace Raffaele Palladino and will lead Fiorentina into Europa Conference League qualification later this month.

Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction

This is a big, big moment for Man United. A chance to restore some positive vibes around Old Trafford, breathe new life into their fans and steer clear of anywhere near 15th place. Manchester United 3-2 Fiorentina.