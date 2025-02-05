How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live: League Cup stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Newcastle host Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday hoping to seal their spot in the League Cup final at Wembley.

Eddie Howe’s side lead 2-0 after an impressive display in the first leg at Arsenal but after two-straight home defeats to Bournemouth and Fulham, all of a sudden St James’ Park isn’t looking like the fortress it usually is. Still, Alexander Isak continues to deliver the goods and it feels like the Magpies will rise to the occasion in front of their incredible fans to book their spot in the League Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

Arsenal have struggled at Newcastle in recent years but coming off the back of their 5-1 hammering of Manchester City on Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s side will be full of confidence. Arsenal are 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League, easily made it through to the last 16 of the Champions League and you wouldn’t bet against them to score early at Newcastle and make this one heck of a semifinal second leg.

What are the chances Arsenal pull off this comeback?

If you ask Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, pretty high.

“We know our qualities. It is not because we lost 2-0 here in the last game, we are going to go there just to play now. We are going to go there to win the game and to score three, four, five,” Martinelli said. “Let’s see, the game is going to be really hard, for sure. But we are going to try our best to win the game.”

But the Brazilian winger is expecting quite the battle and acknowledged how hard playing away at Newcastle has been for Arsenal in the past.

“It is going to be another battle there. We know how difficult it is to play there,” Martinelli added. “But, as I said, we have an amazing team and we trust ourselves. We are going to go there to win the game. It is hard to play there. They are a really good side, but we have full confidence in our squad and we trust ourselves.”

How to watch vs live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (February 5)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Newcastle team news

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (thigh), Joelinton (knee)

Arsenal team news

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

Hold on to your hats because this is going to be wild. Expect Arsenal to score early but Newcastle will come roaring back. Extra time and penalty kicks seems very possible. Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal (Arsenal to win on penalties).