How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Newcastle United aim to put pressure on the top four while Aston Villa look to hang around the Premier League title race in a big Sunday match at St. James’ Park.

The Villans sit third with 43 points after stumbling along with Arsenal and second-place Man City, and they’ve claimed just four points from 12 including a Week 19 loss to the leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle have claimed 10 of 12 points since December 30, but the last meeting was a disappointing scoreless draw at Wolves and their next five matches are quite the ask.

After Villa, the Magpies will face Liverpool, Brentford, Spurs, and Man City. They open the stretch with 33 points, three points off fourth-place Liverpool, and this stretch will go a long way to determine their season.

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Murphy (thigh), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), William Osula (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (lower body)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ross Barkley (knee), John McGinn (knee)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa prediction

Newcastle have one more day of rest than the Villans, who had a real test from Fenerbahce in Turkiye. The Magpies and Villans scrambled a 0-0 draw at Villa Park. Can Eddie Howe engineer some more SJP magic to swing three points to his column? Maybe... Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa.