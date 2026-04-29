How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live: Stream link, team news, TV channel, prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion can strengthen their European position by punishing miserable Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls are unbeaten in five matches and 6-1-1 since February 21, surging to the top of the crowded back seeking sixth-place on the table. Their 50 points, however, are just one clear of Bournemouth and two ahead of a trio of teams as the race for a Europa League spot is hot and heavy.

WATCH — Newcastle v Brighton

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have walked themselves right out of the European picture with a miserable 2026, now losers of four-straight Premier League games as part of a 3W-9L league run.

Howe is under considerable stress as the club’s ownership has flown into the Northeast for the annual review to find a boss keeping his most expensive summer purchases on the bench and last season’s Champions League qualifiers still technically not safe from relegation. SJP should be some sort of place on Saturday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: Diego Gomez (knee), James Milner (unspecified), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Solly March (muscular)

Newcastle v Brighton prediction

The Magpies have been so good at home over the past few seasons and Howe has access to his preferred midfield of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes. However, Brighton’s had the Magpies’ number with four wins and two draws in their last six meetings including a 2-1 win at the Amex in October. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton.