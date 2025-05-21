How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The UEFA Champions League hopes of both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are on the line when they tangle at the City Ground on Sunday.

The Blues’ 66 points mean a win would essentially place them in the top five and next season’s UCL, though Villa could pass them with an outlandish, record-breaking defeat of Manchester United. Chelsea’s goal differential is 11 goals better than Villa heading into the weekend.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Forest need a win and help or a draw and a lot of help to reach the top five. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees sit seventh with 65 points, one behind three teams including Chelsea. A win over Chelsea would take care of the Blues, but they’d still need Aston Villa to lose or draw against Man United or Newcastle to lose or draw against Everton.

It all starts with the score on the field, however — will Nuno Espirito Santo or Enzo Maresca claim three huge points in West Bridgford?

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (abdominal surgery - MORE) ) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Eric da Silva Moreira (ankle)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Jackson (suspension), Aaron Anselmino (thigh), Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Guiu (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction

The high stakes of the moment in the building will take this game to the very limits of tension. Chelsea have not been a good away team this season, and these two drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. This feels like another split, as bad as it would be for both sides. Hopefully the late stakes force both teams to go willy-nilly for a win., opening up big chances. Nottingham Forest 2-2 Chelsea.