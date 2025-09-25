 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Viktor Hovland talks about swing epiphany and the search for UFOS
Jess Thoennes, Holly Drapp
Americans Holly Drapp, Jess Thoennes take bronze at World Rowing Championships
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Packers at Cowboys - Micah's Return! Prediction, Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Viktor Hovland talks about swing epiphany and the search for UFOS
Jess Thoennes, Holly Drapp
Americans Holly Drapp, Jess Thoennes take bronze at World Rowing Championships
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Packers at Cowboys - Micah’s Return! Prediction, Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 25, 2025 10:12 AM

Nottingham Forest host Sunderland at the City Ground on Saturday hoping to pick up their first win under Ange Postecoglou.

WATCHNottingham Forest v Sunderland

Forest drew 1-1 at Burnley last weekend and were leading 2-1 away at Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, but coughed up a late goal to draw. Postecoglou has a great squad to work with and his very specific methods obviously take time to bed in, but he needs a big win in this game to kick-start his time in charge of Forest.

New boys Sunderland have been excellent in the opening weeks of the season, with eight points from five games a magnificent return. Regis Le Bris saw his side scrap impressively for a point at home to Aston Villa last weekend, as they had Reinildo sent off in the first half. The Black Cats are solid defensively, dangerous on transitions and love to whip in crosses.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (September 27)
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

The main injury concern for Forest is Ola Aina who remains out, while Douglas Luiz is a doubt after suffering a hamstring issue during the draw at Real Betis. Murillo could return at center back after missing the last few games. Igor Jesus has scored four goals in six appearances for Forest, including two at Betis, and it will be intriguing to see if he or Chris Wood will lead the line. Postecoglou has so many options in midfield and attack and he is likely to rotate heavily from the team which started at Betis in midweek.

Sunderland team news, focus

Reinildo is suspended after his red card while Habib Diarra is out with a groin injury which is a big blow as he’s been superb in midfield in the opening weeks of the season. Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has been instrumental in their great start to the new season and the Black Cats will have to try and control the tempo of this game and pick their moments to hit Forest on the counter. Young goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been sensational, while Isidor, Mayenda, Talbi and Le Fee have all been really good going forward too.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland prediction

This feels like Forest will just edge it but it will not be easy for Ange’s side to break Sunderland down. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sunderland.